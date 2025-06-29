Pakistan targets Baloch leaders for demanding justice as state criminalises voices against oppression

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 29 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has recently condemned the notice sent to Sardar Akhtar Mengal, chairman of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), which accuses him of promoting anti-state objectives by acknowledging the efforts of Mahrang Baloch.

The committee challenged the government to clarify under which law Mahrang Baloch has been declared proscribed, demanding any official notification, order, or legal document that confirms she has been outlawed.

BYC categorically stated that Mahrang Baloch has never violated the Constitution or any law of Pakistan. Her sole demand has consistently been justice for the people of Balochistan and an end to enforced disappearances, violations of Pakistan's Constitution, domestic laws, and fundamental human rights.

The committee stressed that if any law is being broken today, it is by state institutions engaged in illegal abductions, tormenting families, and denying justice to the victims.

Describing Mahrang Baloch as the voice of the Baloch nation, BYC emphasised that her struggle represents a fight for justice, constitutional supremacy, and human rights. Instead of trying to silence elected representatives like Sardar Akhtar Mengal through baseless accusations and official notices, the committee urged the government to focus on addressing the root causes of unrest and resentment within Balochistan.

BYC demanded that the government immediately clarify the legal grounds on which Mahrang Baloch has been proscribed. The committee warned that if no such law, notification, or order exists, the government must promptly withdraw these unfounded allegations and issue a formal apology to both Mahrang Baloch and Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee reiterated its support for every individual who upholds the Constitution, the rule of law, and justice, and who dares to raise their voice against what BYC calls a system of oppression and tyranny in Balochistan, as stated in their X post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor