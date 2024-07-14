Pakistan: Teachers protest in Sindh demanding permanent positions

Karachi [Pakistan], July 14 : Several teachers from Sindh protested outside the Press Club of Karachi in Pakistan, demanding that they be given permanent positions as they have many years of continuous service in government schools.

These teachers complained that several of them have served their respective educational institutions for over 20 years and are still awaiting their promotion as permanent teachers, even after repeatedly putting their demands in front of the Pakistani administration.

Inam, a local teacher from Karachi in Pakistan stated, "We only have one demand, that we must be given permanent positions. We have raised these demands to all the previous governments, but we were just given false promises. We have been doing our job for over 20 years, yet we have not received anything significant. Now we are ready to face everything and we will not revoke our protest until they give us what we have deserved for a long time."

Another teacher, Abdul Majeed, called upon the government for its negligence over the matter and stressed that they had not got what they deserved.

Majeed further expressed disappointment, however, added that they will not give up until they get what they deserve."

"We have been teachers for several years, we teach every kid without any difference. We teach kids of journalists, army personnel, police, and the general public. But we have not gotten what we deserve. We have seen the formation of several governments and we have seen several education ministers come and go but they have given us nothing but false promises. And now we are fed up and will not give up until what we deserve is given to us," he said.

Kashif, another teacher from the city, revealed that in 2021, the then-Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah, had promised the teachers to make them permanent within six months and since then, the matter is been delayed repeatedly.

He said, "This is not the first protest, we have protested several times, and once we have faced a 'Lathi Charge' (Baton Charge) and yet we were not regularised. And now we are out on the streets again. And we will protest till our demands are met."

He further highlighted that several of the protesters have been injured and have fainted because of the heat and humidity. "We have taken many of them to the local hospital and yet we are ready to face all the atrocities that the administration inflicts and yet we will not flee at all, as we are now ready to face everything for our demands," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor