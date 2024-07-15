Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activist Sanam Javed re-arrested after brief release

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 15 : Shortly after being released in a Federal Investigative Agency's (FIA) case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed was arrested again by Islamabad Police on Sunday, ARY News reported.

PTI activist Sanam Javed was arrested by the FIA in connection with her conduct in May this year, when she reportedly pushed people to gather at the Corps Commander House.

She was arrested by the FIA team from Gujranwala and charged under cybercrime laws. The charges stemmed from a tweet on May 9, where she allegedly encouraged people to go to the Corps Commander House.

The Sessions Court on Sunday ordered the authorities to immediately release Javed from jail. Magistrate Malik Imran delivered the decision regarding the remand of Sanam Javed, accepting her lawyer's plea for discharge from the case.

Javed's advocate, Ali Ashfaq, revealed that the the PTI activist was acquitted by the Sessions Court in an FBI case on Sunday.

Soon after the court ordered her release, Islamabad Police arrested her in another case, according to ARY News.

"We handed over Sanam Javed to the police without resistance. This is how law-abiding people should behave, as we did," Ashfaq said.

