Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activist Sanam Javed sent on 2-day physical remand

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 31 : Sanam Javed, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist, has been placed on physical remand for two days in connection with an attack on the PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) house, reported ARY News on Saturday.

According to the details, the session court heard the presentation of the imprisoned PTI activist in relation to the PML-N home destruction case.

After considering the police petition, Judge Khalid Wazir gave PTI activist Sanam Javed a two-day physical remand.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) wrapped up the plea against the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed on Friday.

It took place after the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore withdrew the detention orders against her, as informed by the government lawyer during the proceedings. The lawyer submitted the notification issued by the DC office.

Her father, Javed Iqbal, had challenged the detention order, according to ARY News.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed in a case related to an attack on police outside Zaman Park on March 15. The ATC approved her bail plea, directing her to submit a bail bond of Pakistani rupees 2,00,000.

Sanam Javed's lawyer informed the court that, after securing bail in one case, the police arrested her in another. The lawyer appealed to the court to grant bail to the PTI activist.

Notably, Sanam Javed is gearing up for a political challenge as she has announced her candidature in the upcoming general election. Her decision to contest pits her against prominent figures, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and the party's chief organiser, Maryam Nawaz.

The announcement was made by her father during a press briefing in Lahore on December 22.

