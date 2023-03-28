Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces rallies in South Punjab to intensify election campaign

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 28 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced it will hold election rallies in South Punjab in a bid to speed up its election campaign, ARY News reported.

Sources aware of the developments told ARY News that PTI has decided to move its election campaign to South Punjab despite an ongoing case in the apex court regarding a delay in Punjab, KP elections.

Imran Khan would after Lahore, address the party's second rally in Lodhran. The date for the Lodhran public gathering would be announced soon.

PTI leader Mussarat Jamsheed Cheema said that schedule for the upcoming PTI rallies in South Punjab will be unveiled soon.

Former prime minister Imran Khan gave an 'economic roadmap' for the country's prosperity during a 'historic' jalsa at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday night, according to ARY News.

Khan on Saturday targeted the PML-N-led Pakistan government saying that those in power will get the message that people's passion cannot be curbed via hurdles and containers, Pakistan based The Express Tribune Newspaper reported.

"One thing is clear, whoever is in power, they will get a message today that people's passion cannot be curbed via hurdles and containers," he said, adding that around 2,000 PTI workers have been put behind bars only to create hurdles for today's rally.

He praised his party's supporters for showing up at the rally's venue, saying that despite all kinds of obstacles, people, in large number, came to Minar-e-Pakistan. "Those in power must know that [blocking the roads and pathways with shipping] containers cannot stop people who want true independence," he explained, adding that fear was spread to frustrate the public meeting.

Khan held the Pakistan government responsible for the country's current situation. He questioned, "did our ancestors give sacrifices for this Pakistan?"

He said that a level playing field does not mean that tie Imran Khan's hands and give others all the facilities but it means to give an equal opportunity to all. "I have completed a century of cases, I might even cross 150. I have 40 terrorism cases registered against my name. Poor spend their entire life fighting false cases in this country," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor