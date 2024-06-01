Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf calls for CJP Isa's recusal from cases involving Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 1 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formally requested Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa to recuse himself from bench handling cases concerning the party and its founder, Imran Khan, as reported by ARY News on Friday.

In a statement released following the PTI core committee's meeting, the party emphasised the need for CJP Qazi Faez Isa to step aside from cases involving PTI and Imran Khan, citing concerns over potential bias and lack of impartiality.

The PTI raised objections, claiming that the Chief Justice's involvement in their cases could adversely affect the fairness of the legal proceedings, ARY News reported.

This demand arises as the Supreme Court prepares to convene on June 3 to address the reserved seats case of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), with Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa presiding over the bench. Notably, Justice Musarrat Hilali will be absent from the proceedings due to health reasons.

During a recent session, a three-member bench, chaired by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and including Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah, suspended a verdict regarding the allocation of reserved seats to other political parties.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah announced that the case has been scheduled for a hearing, adding, "We are suspending the ECP and PHC verdicts."

In a separate instance, Imran Khan made an appearance before a Supreme Court bench, led by CJP Isa, concerning amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, just a day before the PTI's call for recusal.

Recently, a local court acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan in two cases registered against him in connection with violent protests that broke out following his arrest on May 9 last year.

Khan was also acquitted in two cases related to Azadi March held on May 25, 2022.

The founding chairman of PTI is facing a string of cases, including those related to May 9 violence across Pakistan, and is incarcerated in Adiala jail.

Six FIRs pertaining to May 9 riots were registered against Khan in different police stations of Islamabad. He has been accused of inciting people to block highways and attacking police, Dawn reported.

