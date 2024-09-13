Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf cancels plans to hold protest today

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 13 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has cancelled its plans to hold protests across the country today to focus its energies on its upcoming power show in Lahore scheduled to be held on September 22, Dawn reported.

On September 10, PTI had called for protests across the nation against the detention of party lawmakers from the Parliament House.

PTI leaders said the plan to hold a protest was cancelled on the instructions given by Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan as the party wanted to mobilise its leaders, workers and supporters from across the country, Dawn reported.

Punjab PTI's acting president, Hammad Azhar, on Thursday announced that the protest scheduled for Friday has been postponed. However, the PTI's central leadership has not issued a statement on the cancellation of the Friday protest.

Taking to X, Azhar stated, "On the orders of Imran Khan, tomorrow's protest is postponed. All focus on the Lahore rally. Prepare workers."

عمران خان صاحب کے حکم پر کل کا احتجاج موخر کیا جاتا ہے۔ تمام فوکس لاہور کے جلسے پر۔ کارکن تیاری کریں۔— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) September 12, 2024

Speaking to Dawn, PTI spokesman in Punjab Shaukat Basra said the Lahore jalsa would be a national-level public meeting and the party had invited its leaders and workers from all provinces.

He said PTI leaders and workers had been asked to save its energies, mobilise workers and supporters to reach Lahore and take part in the scheduled public meeting, Dawn reported.

Basra said, "Since every peaceful PTI activity has resulted in party leaders and workers' arrests and registration of FIRs, the party has decided to save its strength and attend the Lahore jalsa with full force and enthusiasm."

Responding to a question, Shaukat Basra said that PTI had applied for NOC for the show on September 22, Dawn reported. However, the Lahore deputy commissioner had not responded to PTI's request. He said the party had now approached the Lahore High Court, expressing hope it would request the DC to permit the meeting.

Basra said, "The PTI is determined to hold its meeting in Lahore on Sept 22 come what may," and added the public meeting would be held even if the DC did not issue an NOC. He said that the leaders and workers of PTI did not have fear and were willing to take the government by the horns.

