Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman accuses goverment of avoiding dialogue, ignoring demand for judicial commission

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 29 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Khan has accused the government of deliberately avoiding dialogue and ignoring the party's demand for the establishment of a judicial commission, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to reporters outside Rawalpindi Kacheri on Wednesday, he stated that PTI had formally requested the government to establish a judicial commission to address their key concerns. However, the government did not respond to their demand. He said, "They did not want talks to take place or lead to a resolution."

He accused the authorities of deliberately delaying the talks. He claimed, "We presented our demands, but the government took no serious steps. If they were sincere, they would have provided a timely response."

Gohar Ali Khan added that officials had promised to respond by January 28 in a committee room. However, he stated that PTI was not given details regarding the decision in advance. He emphasized that the Imran Khan-founded party initiated the dialogue process despite facing political pressure.

PTI chairman added, "Our leader, Imran Khan, remains our chairman today and will continue to be in the future," The Express Tribune reported.

He further noted that PTI's only point of contact had been with the Army chief and denied meeting anyone else during the negotiations.

Speaking on legal matters, Gohar Ali Khan mentioned that their case was presented before Acting Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who scheduled the next hearing. He expressed hope that a permanent judge would soon be appointed so the process could move forward. He added that senior PTI leader Latif Khosa had drafted a strong legal case.

Gohar Ali Khan made the remarks after appearing in court with PTI lawyers regarding a private complaint related to PTI's protest on November 26. The case remains under judicial review, according to The Express Tribune report.

The government, on Tuesday, kept the door open for dialogue with the opposition despite PTI's announcement that the talks had ended as the party skipped the fourth round of dialogue on Tuesday. Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had invited PTI and government representatives for the fourth round of talks on Tuesday. However, PTI did not attend the meeting.

Later, the Pakistan government announced that its negotiation committee would wait until January 31, and if PTI changes its decision to end the talks, the process could restart. Talks between the government and the opposition began in December to address political tensions. Since then, the two sides have met thrice.

