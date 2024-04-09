Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf condemns Adiala jail staff for obstructing Imran's medical check-up

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 9 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly criticised the Adiala Jail administration for not allowing a doctor to conduct a medical examination of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, Dawn reported.

The party's core committee urged the immediate intervention of the court in this matter, emphasising the importance of Dr Asim being allowed to conduct Khan's medical check-up.

In addition, the committee condemned the misconduct complaint filed against Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, a judge of the Islamabad High Court, in the Supreme Judicial Council. They viewed this complaint as part of a broader strategy by the government to intimidate and influence judges. The committee highlighted that such actions were part of an organised campaign against the judiciary, as reported by Dawn.

The PTI core committee urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa to take decisive action against incidents of judicial harassment, both direct and indirect. They emphasised the importance of exposing those responsible for orchestrating what they termed as an 'organised campaign' against judges and the judiciary.

Furthermore, the committee announced the PTI's decision to boycott what they deemed as 'unconstitutional elections' for the positions of chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate.

Meanwhile, Muzzammil Aslam, advisor to the KP chief minister on finance, expressed grave concerns about the country's economic situation, labelling it as the worst-ever crisis. He criticized the government for burdening the people with relentless inflation, pointing out that a no-confidence motion was initiated against the PTI government on April 9, 2022, due to inflation allegations.

Aslam highlighted the achievements of the PTI government in terms of economic recovery amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, citing high remittances and exports in the last year of their tenure. However, he lamented that these gains were reversed due to the motion against the government.

He also referenced a recent World Bank report indicating a potential increase of 10 million Pakistanis falling below the poverty line, further underscoring the severity of the economic crisis, Dawn reported.

