Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf criticises Election Commission for trying to change Punjab election tribunals

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 19 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for trying to change election tribunals of Punjab, appointed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice to address electoral disputes, Geo News reported.

Speaking at a press conference, PTI leader Barrister Salman Akram Raja said that the people of Pakistan cannot forget the elections held on February 8, during which, according to him, the worst rigging took place.

Raja said that Punjab election tribunals appointed by the Lahore High Court chief justice were not allowed to operate. However, he added that the election tribunals were operating in other provinces as per the list given by the respective chief justices.

"They [the government] fear the most in Punjab," he said, adding that 'many bridges' will collapse if the tribunals appointed by the LHC chief justice hear the disputes, Geo News reported.

He stressed that the one who creates differences between the people and institutions is 'Pakistan's enemy.'

Meanwhile, PTI leader Meher Bano Qureshi said that the democracy's strength lies in women's representation and expressed regret that only three female leaders were representing PTI in Parliament.

Notably, Salman Akram Raja had filed a review petition in Pakistan's Supreme Court, requesting to make the Election Tribunal functional in Punjab.

A five-member, larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan would take up the appeal of the ECP against the judgement given by the LHC, appointing eight election tribunals in Punjab to settle elections disputes from the February 8 polls, Geo News reported.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services. The PTI dominated the election results, with the highest number of successful candidates in the February 8 general elections. However, the party has alleged rigging in the polls.

The bench of the apex court headed by CJP comprises Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi.

Earlier on July 4, the apex court had suspended the LHC judgement and its notification regarding the appointment of eight election tribunals in Punjab. The suspension was in effect until the LHC chief justice and the electoral watchdog concluded consultations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on July 9 gave a nod to the Election (Amendment) Bill 2024, enabling the ECP to appoint retired judges of high courts to election tribunals, Geo News reported.

Under the amendment to the Elections Act, 2017, the electoral watchdog would not require consultation with the respective chief justices for appointing retired judges as election tribunals.

