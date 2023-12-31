Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf files joint petition against caretaker governments in ECP

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 31 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has filed a joint petition against the caretaker governments of the country in the Election Commission of Pakistan for "depriving them" of their constitutional rights, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The lawsuit claimed that PTI's election candidates are being detained from Returning Officers' offices, denying the party its constitutional rights under the caretaker government.

According to ARY News, at least 54 candidates of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have filed a joint plea with the top poll body and made the federal and provincial caretaker governments, 17 DROs and the NADRA party involved in the matter.

The details of occurrences that happened in 49 constituencies are also included in the petition that PTI lawyer Intazar Hussain Panjutha submitted.

The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, had his nomination papers rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier today in two National Assembly constituencies: NA-89 (Mianwali) and NA-122 (Lahore).

Yasmin Rashid NA 130 (Lahore), Hammad Azhar PP 172, Asad Qaiser NA 19, PK 50, Shehram Tarakai NA 20, PK 52, 53, Ali Muhammad Khan NA 23, and Qasim Khan Suri NA 263 were among the leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), whose nomination papers were also turned down, ARY News reported.

It is important to note that today, December 30, was the last day that the nomination papers submitted by the candidates running for the general elections of 2024 were examined.

Until January 3, nomination papers may be appealed against the acceptance or rejection of the papers; judgements on these appeals will be rendered by January 10.

On January 11, the candidates' list will be made available, and by January 12, they will have the opportunity to withdraw.

On January 13, electoral emblems will be distributed, and on February 8, general election polls will be held.

