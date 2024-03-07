Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan endorses army's stance on May 9 riots probe

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], March 7 : Imran Khan, the founding chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has lent his support to the Pakistan army's position regarding the investigation into the violent riots that ensued on May 9, as reported by The Nation.

Khan emphasized that "his party was not against the military. It is to be mentioned here that the Corps Commanders' Conference meeting held the other day committed that planners, instigators, abettors, perpetrators, and desecrators of martyrs' monuments and attackers of military installations on May 9 would certainly be brought to justice."

The May 9 attacks refer to the violent protests that broke out following the arrest of the incarcerated PTI founder in a corruption case last year.

Khan, speaking from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, endorsed the conference's declaration, stressing the necessity of severe punishment for those involved in the incidents.

"I endorse the declaration of the corps commanders meeting. Suspects involved in the May 9 incidents should be punished severely," Khan stated, as per The Nation.

"Identification of individuals engaged in the May 9 events should be conducted through CCTV footage, akin to the apprehension of suspects in the Capitol Hill attack in the United States," remarked Khan during his informal interaction with the media at the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, on March 6.

Expressing concern over the delay in forming a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 incidents, Khan highlighted the need for a transparent inquiry. He urged authorities to ensure a thorough interrogation into the violent attacks, emphasizing the importance of accountability.

"Khan questioned why a judicial commission had not been formed yet regarding the May 9 incident."

Addressing criticisms and concerns within his party, Khan clarified, "There is no army opposition in our party. A criticism of elections is not a criticism of the army." He also denounced the rejection of the PTI's request for reserved National Assembly seats, labelling it undemocratic.

Furthermore, Khan pointed fingers at the caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan for failing to address allegations of election rigging. He emphasized the urgent need for electoral transparency and accountability to safeguard democracy.

In a bid to address economic concerns, Khan highlighted the country's mounting debt burden, attributing a significant portion of the national revenue to debt servicing. He underscored the necessity for economic stability, advocating for an IMF audit of the February 8 polls before further loan disbursements.

Imran Khan's remarks shed light on the complex intersection of political, military, and economic challenges facing Pakistan, emphasizing the imperative for transparent governance and accountability mechanisms. As the nation navigates through these turbulent times, Khan's statements underscore the critical importance of upholding democratic principles and ensuring justice for all.

