Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in talks with JUI-F, alliance not formed yet: Gohar Ali Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 28 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Gohar Ali Khan said on Monday that his party was in talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F). However, he noted that an alliance has not been formed yet, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters, Gohar Ali Khan said PTI and JUI-F have constituted negotiating teams to discuss issues and explore the possibilities of an alliance. The meeting between delegations of PTI and JUI-F on May 23 ended without any breakthrough, with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman stressing that the priorities of political parties on national issues should be the same.

Gohar Ali Khan reiterated PTI's commitment to talks and stressed that it has been party's stance from day one. He said, "Dialogue is essential in politics, but it should be with those who have the authority to make decisions," according to ARY News report.

PTI chairman commended the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's budget, terming it a "historic" achievement despite challenging circumstances. He said, "The KP budget has prioritised development projects, health cards, education, pension, and salary increases, which is a positive step," acknowledging the government's efforts to address the needs of people.

He called for a 10-year tax exemption for the Malakand Division, including Buner, which has been impacted by terrorism, floods, and natural disasters. He opposed the imposition of taxes, saying it would further burden the people, according to ARY News report.

Gohar Ali Khan also stressed the need for good ties between the Chief Minister and Governor and called it essential for the progress of the province. He further said that there were no internal conflicts within the PTI. However, he added that there may be differences of opinion. He stated that all decisions were made in accordance with the PTI's guidelines.

Earlier in April, Maulana Fazlur Rehman backed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) democratic and constitutional rights to hold protests and rallies, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. The JUI-F and the PTI had reached a consensus after the elections on February 8 that the polls were rigged.

The two parties have since touched base on holding protests against the government. However, the JUI-F has not been included in a six-party opposition alliance against the incumbent government.

In the National Assembly session on April 29, PTI leader Asad Qaiser urged Parliament Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to ensure the party's constitutional right to protest. "I want to know why the PTI is not being given its due rights," Qaiser said, adding, "We want civilian supremacy and free courts", Dawn reported.

"Asad Qaiser's request is fair. Protesting is his [party's] right and I endorse his request," Rehman said, adding that the problem "goes beyond the right to protest" and is about the "state of the country".

"The democratic way in which we founded this country ... with people's sacrifices ... there was no role of the establishment or bureaucracy," asking whether Parliament was "a house of the people ... or the establishment," the JUI-F chief stated. He further accused the governing parties of pursuing their mandates and interests while putting those of the country on the back burner.

