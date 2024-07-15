Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader "abducted" by unknown men in Lahore

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 15 : Ameer Sultan, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the National Assembly (MNA), was "abducted" by unknown individuals in Lahore, a top party leader said on Sunday, according to Geo News.

Sultan, who was elected to the lower house of parliament from NA-110 in Jhang, was kidnapped while visiting his home on Sarwar Road in Punjab's capital, PTI Lahore Secretary General Hafiz Zeeshan stated.

"Unknown men arrived in two vehicles and abducted him last night," the PTI leader said, claiming that after Supreme Court's order on the reserved seats, the party members are "unsafe".

The Supreme Court has declared that the PTI is qualified for reserved seats, which means that if the party wins those seats, it will be the largest party in the National Assembly.

In response, SSP Cantt Awais Shafiq told Geo News that the police had not detained the PTI MNA and had not received any complaints about his alleged kidnapping.

When asked why no complaints had been filed so far, Zeeshan informed Geo News that the party was drafting the complaint and will submit it to the police station on July 15.

In a statement, PTI's top leader, Asad Qaiser, stated he had received information that his party's MNA had been kidnapped, querying "[how] can a country run where politicians' loyalties are shifted".

"Law of the jungle prevails here; there's no respect for the judiciary. There's an open opposition to the court's decisions," the former NA speaker said.

Qaiser challenged the administration about whether it would administer the country's business "by force," but he also stated that his party members would continue their struggle within the framework of the country's laws.

"The time for condemnations is over; it's time to resist," he stated.

