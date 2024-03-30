Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Qaiser suggests Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM to snap ties with federal govt

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 30 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Asad Qaiser has suggested Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to end all ties with the federal government as the Centre will not accept any of his demands, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

In a statement, Qaiser stated, "This is my advice to the KP chief minister that he should end all contacts with the federation as it [the federal government] will not accept any of his demands," said Mr Qaiser in a statement on Friday," according to Dawn report.

Qaiser, who had served as Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker under the Imran Khan-led government, said, "They have not appointed a single officer on your [the CM's] demand and neither there has been any progress on the issue of the payment of the arrears to the province."

Asad Qaiser stressed that "this is the time for resistance and not reconciliation" as he called on lawyers, civil society members, media, teachers, students and farmers to take part in the "movement for constitutional supremacy."

While announcing that PTI will launch a big movement to achieve its objectives, he said, "This is a question of the rights of the nation. Whether they [people] want to live in a banana republic or in a country where there is the supremacy of the law and Constitution?"

His statement came a day after the federal government announced its decision to improve coordination between the federal and KP law enforcement agencies and accelerate intelligence-based operations to root out terrorism in the region. The federal government announced the statement after a series of meetings in Peshawar, Dawn reported.

Asad Qaiser is the head of a committee formed by PTI founder Imran Khan to be in contact with the leaders of other political parties after the general elections held in Pakistan on February 8. His remarks come at a time of reported discontent among some PTI hardlines over Gandapur's meeting with federal officials.

Earlier this month, Ali Amin Gandapur faced criticism from his party when he held a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad and also had a photo session. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa called his meeting with Shehbaz Sharif very "positive" and said issues related to province, including law and order, were discussed.

The leaders in the ruling coalition, including Pakistan President Asif Zardari, called it a positive step towards tackling the challenges faced by the nation. However, PTI founder Imran Khan expressed displeasure over the meeting between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan PM, according to Dawn report.

While speaking to reporters in Adiala Jail, he said the meeting between two leaders should have taken place after the release of the pending amounts owed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor