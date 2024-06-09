Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Hammad Azhar, 45 others booked in case related to anti-govt speeches

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 9 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar and 45 other party leaders have been booked in a case related to speeches against the government, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to the details, Pakistan's former Member of National Assembly Shaukat Bhatti, Member of Provincial Assembly Zamir Hussain and district president Imran Haydar's names have been mentioned in a case registered by the police for anti-government speeches.

According to the FIR, Hammad Azhar is accused of delivering a speech against the government, which resulted in a scuffle between police and party workers, according to ARY News report. The police tried to arrest Hammad Azhar and others. However, they managed to escape. The case has been lodged against Hammad Azhar and others under various sections, including section 124-A (sedition).

Meanwhile, PTI leader Ali Gohar has been arrested by the police in a separate raid. Opposition leader Omar Ayub and Hammad Azhar addressed a farmers convention on Saturday night, where they allegedly made anti-government speeches, according to ARY News report.

Opposition leader Omar Ayub and Hammad Azhar addressed a farmers' convention last night, where they allegedly made anti-government speeches. The PTI leader, who reappeared after almost a year in hiding, earlier dodged arrest when Islamabad police came to PTI's Central Secretariat.

Hammad Azhar was among the several PTI leaders who went into hiding after the May 9 protests in 2023, when protesters took to the streets after PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested from court premises, ARY News reported.

These cases against Imran Khan span across various cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad, raising questions about the extent of the legal cases faced by the PTI leader.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf challenged notices sent by the Federal Investigative Agency over a controversial post on the official account of former prime minister Imran Khan, Dawn News reported.

A joint investigation team (JIT) from Lahore visited Adiala Jail on Tuesday to interrogate former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi about the May 9 violence cases registered. The notices issued to PTI leaders Barrister Gohar, Secretary General Omar Ayub, and spokesperson Raoof Hasan stated that an inquiry had been initiated regarding the "misuse" of Khan's verified X account.

The three PTI leaders were directed to appear in person before FIA Sub-Inspector Muhammad Monib Zafar at the FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centre on Wednesday to record statements, according to Dawn. "In case of non-appearance, proceedings [under section] 174 PPC will be initiated against you," the notice said.

The FIA notice had said that the post was "likely to cause fear or alarm in the public and may induce/provoke anyone to commit an offence against the state, state institution or public tranquillity," Dawn reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has pleaded that the post aimed to "encourage national dialogue" and bring the nation out of the ongoing crisis. The FIA deputy director was a complainant in the matter, and he accused Imran Khan and others of inciting the armed forces personnel to mutiny.

