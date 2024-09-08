Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader lashes out at JUI-F chief for 'legitimising' PML-N govt

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 8 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday lashed out at Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for 'legitimising' the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government after the latter's shift in the stance on the coalition government amid parliamentary collaboration with PTI, Geo News reported.

Speaking on Geo News program 'Naya Pakistan', Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said, "We never needed [Maulana Fazl] support, neither in the past nor today."

In his remarks on the show, Saif said the JUI-F chief always selected the side where he saw his benefit. He said that Rehman's politics has "finished" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the PTI-led government is in power.

He said, "He [Fazl] doesn't have enough seats to convene [KP] assembly's session even with the support of all opposition members," adding that the JUI-F chief was eyeing the position of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and two Senate seats, according to Geo News report.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said JUI-F chief changed his position regarding coalition government for "personal gains," claiming that the latter always benefits his family members.

He said, "His brother will become a senator, and another relative will get governorship," while referring to the reports that the JUI-F chief was offered top posts by the PML-N government for backing them.

He said, "We backed the objections of Maulana on ECP [Election Commission of Pakistan] and February 8 elections." He added, "But now, he has accepted this system."

His statement came as JUI-F chief chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman seemingly lowered its stance against the PML-N-led coalition government, which he accused of coming to power through "rigged" elections held on February 8.

Speaking in the National Assembly on September 4, Maulana Fazlur Rehman referred to the alleged manipulation in the election results, saying whether the present parliament was a product of "Form 45 or 47," they had to accept and use it to address all the issues related to the country, Geo News reported.

The JUI-F chief called on the government and opposition to confront the challenge of terrorism, saying parliament is the supreme institution. Earlier in August, the JUI-F and PTI had reached a consensus on cooperation in the National Assembly and the Senate.

The two parties, who have traditionally been archrivals, have held several meetings since the elections on February 8, considering their mutual concerns over the alleged election result manipulation and irregularities in the polls.

Later, the PML-N government made efforts to woo its former ally as Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate meetings with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and sought to address his concerns, according to Geo News report.

Prior to the 2024 general elections, the JUI-F chief was one of the closest allies of the PML-N and the PPP and headed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance which ousted PTI founder Imran Khan from office through a no-confidence motion in 2022.

