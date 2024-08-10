Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omar Ayub asks institutions to "stay within limits"

Lahore [Pakistan], August 10 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub has asked Pakistan's institutions to "stay within their limits", asserting that they are accountable to the state, The News International reported.

"Politicians are also bound to do their politics within the constitutional parameters," Ayub said to the media in Lahore on Saturday.

Ayub's comments come at a time when the Imran Khan-founded party has been facing challenges since May 9, 2023, the day former premier Imran Khan got arrested, when mobs attacked state installations, including the Corps Commander House in Lahore, as reported by The News International.

Khan, who has been behind bars for more than a year, had recently said that he was open to talks but only within the "ambit provisioned by the Constitution" and also promised to apologise if PTI workers were found responsible for the May 9 riots.

"Am I insane to ask our people to attack the army," said Khan, adding that the PTI workers were not involved in the May 9 riots and they were wrongfully declared "terrorists" for staging peaceful protests.

Further, Ayub added that the PTI founder would move to court seeking CCTV footage of the May 9 riots.

The top leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has categorically denied that any deal has been made with any party or institution. He further stated that PTI founder Imran Khan has accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of attempting to create divisions between the nation and the army, The News International reported.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed concerns over the sudden surge in cases registered against him.

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he had been in politics for 40 years and no case had been lodged against him for 39 years pointing towards the plethora of cases registered following May 9.

"Dozens of cases were lodged against me in a year. Now, whether anyone likes it or not, the PTI founder is a reality. There's not going to be stability if they do not accept this reality," Qureshi added.

Calling for cooling the political heat, the former foreign minister said that the nation's leaders should stop calling their rivals "traitors". For 75 years, he said, "we've been distributing traitor certificates."

