Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omar Ayub's bail plea rejected in May 9 riots case as police stopped him from appearing in court

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 11 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary-general Omar Ayub's bail petition was rejected in the May 9 riots case after he was allegedly not allowed to appear before the special anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Sargodha on Monday, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

Speaking to reporters, Omar Ayub's lawyer said that the PTI leader had arrived at the court premises to appear before the court. However, he could not appear before court due to law enforcers, which resulted in the rejection of his bail plea in the May 9 and 10 riots case.

Several leaders, including Omar Ayub, Malik Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, and Amjad Khan Niazi have been nominated in the case. As several leaders were set to appear in court, the authorities deployed additional police personnel near the court compound, The News International reported.

Ayub accused the police personnel of not allowing him to appear before the court on the "instructions" given by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Omar Ayub, who is the opposition leader in Pakistan's National Assembly, said, "They have taken the special court's judge hostage," The News International reported.

"Under the guise of security, the police have stopped me from presenting myself before the judge. But I will not leave before marking my attendance," PTI General Secretary had said but he failed to do so.

In a post on X, Omar Ayub stated, "Anti Terrorist Court Sargodha sealed by Punjab Police on the orders of Shahbaz Sharif, Mohsin Naqvi and Maryam Nawaz since morning today. It has been 1 hour. Prisoners, accused, lawyers are not being permitted to enter the ATC premises. The justice system and ATC Sargodha have been made hostages by Punjab Police. What a sorry state of affairs!!! Punjab Police has informed us that intelligence agents have instructed them to seal the court premises."

Meanwhile, PTI leader and lawyer Babar Awan, who was also present there, said the government should "punish others to the extent that they can bear themselves." He also alleged that a few people were playing with Pakistan's security.

Awan said that his clients were not allowed to appear before the court. Requesting the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take note of the matter, he said, "Chief Justice of Pakistan [Qazi Faez Isa] should take notice. Which door will we knock on for justice?," The News International reported.

PTI Member of National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that the opposition leader was not allowed to appear before the court and questioned the treasury benches about the law under which law he was stopped.

Qaiser said, "We condemn this and we're staging a walkout." In the Punjab Assembly, PTI-backed lawmaker Hafiz Farhat Abbas said that Ayub and other PTI leaders were not allowed to enter the court to appear before the judge and asked the speaker to summon Punjab's top police personnel in this matter.

