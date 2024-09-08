Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader says rally will demand release of Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 8 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Asad Qaiser said that primary goal of rally scheduled on Sunday in Islamabad is to demand the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Accompanied by Mehmood Achakzai, a Member of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser visited the rally venue to oversee the preparations on Saturday. He expressed concern that the government is working to introduce a judicial package to weaken the judiciary, ARY News reported.

"Our MNAs are being threatened on the assembly floor, senators were pressured to vote for the government," Ary News quoted him as saying.

Qaiser accused the government of resorting to intimidation tactics and pointed out that PTI's founder had fought the case of Muslim Ummah in Washington and stood against Israel.

He said that despite attempts to keep PTI out of the elections, public support for the party remains strong, as people are participating in the rally preparations.

He described the upcoming rally as a referendum on the rule of law, stating that it is PTI's constitutional right to hold the rally. Qaiser warned that any efforts to prevent the rally would be considered illegal, as the party has secured the necessary permissions, an No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the administration.

Regarding legal cases against the PTI founder, Qaiser told ARY News that recent amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws have cleared Imran Khan of charges in the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases.

He said that PTI will proceed with the rally regardless of any obstacles, stressing the party's commitment to legal and constitutional rights.

Qaiser added that Imran Khan has the legal right to pursue his cases in court, and the amendments to the NAB laws, now affirmed by both Parliament and the Supreme Court, have effectively resolved these matters.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf issued an advisory to its ticket holders and assembly members, directing the members of national assembly and members of parliament to arrive with at least 500 workers, while those from distant areas are expected to bring 150 workers on September 8 power show in Sangjani area of Islamabad.

