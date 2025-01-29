Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader warns of launching nationwide campaign against govt

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 29 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) chapter President Junaid Akbar has warned of launching a nationwide campaign against Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz-led (PML-N) coalition over government's lack of commitment to address political tensions through talks, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to a local TV news channel, Akbar said the opposition's willingness to hold talks with the government was seen as a sign of weakness. His remarks came after PTI did not attend the fourth round of talks with PML-N-led coalition government on Tuesday, effectively stalling the negotiation process.

The government's talks committee meeting on Tuesday was postponed after representatives PTI representatives did not attend the meeting. Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said that the committee would remain intact despite the lack of participation. The first round of talks between PTI and the government was held on December 23, 2024. Since the talks started in December, the two sides have met thrice.

The talks between PTI and PML-N-led government started in December last year to reduce political tensions in Pakistan. However, the talks were stalled as PTI accused the government of not constituting judicial commissions to carry out probe into the May 9, 2023, protests and the crackdown on PTI demonstrators in Islamabad on November 26, 2024.

Akbar said that PTI wanted to make negotiations work, however, the current trajectory indicates a deadlock. When asked if PTI would now seek solutions on the streets, he responded, "Yes, definitely." He announced several protest plans, including district-level protests on February 8 against alleged election rigging and a protest at D-Chowk in Islamabad, The Express Tribune reported.

Notably, Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8 last year, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services. In his remarks, Junaid Akbar announced that PTI would not engage in negotiations during street protests.

Indicating significant changes within Imran Khan-founded party, he said that PTI's "homoeopathic leadership" would be replaced by hardliners after a reorganization scheduled for May. Akbar said that PTI's plans to revamp the provincial cabinet, with two new members expected to become part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's team, The Express Tribune reported.

He accused the federal government of trying to create divisions within PTI and coercing party members to switch loyalties. He said that those who left PTI had originally joined under external directives. PTI leader expressed optimism about Imran Khan's release this year.

