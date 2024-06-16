Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, activists in Islamabad sent to jail on judicial remand

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 16 : The Anti-Terrorism Special Court-1 Judge Abdul Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain has ruled against granting 10-day physical custody of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and activists, instead sending them to jail on judicial remand. The decision comes after the Kohsar police's request for custody was rejected due to insufficient justification, Dawn reported.

The Kohsar police brought forward PTI leaders and activists before Judge Abdul Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain, seeking 10 days of physical custody. They were accused of snatching an anti-riot shield kit and tear gas gun, with their colleagues and other accomplices managing to escape. The police argued that the custody of the arrested individuals was necessary for recovery efforts and to identify their accomplices.

However, Judge Abdul Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain deemed the request for physical custody unjustified under the law. In his ruling, he stated, "The request for physical custody appears to be unjustified and law discourages unjustified custody of the accused," as reported by Dawn.

Consequently, the accused have been remanded to judicial custody for a period of 14 days, with a directive to appear in court again on June 29, 2024. The investigating officer has been instructed to submit the challan within the stipulated timeframe.

The arrests stem from a case registered under various sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Pakistan Penal Code, including 395 (punishment for dacoity), 324 (attempt to commit murder), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 506(ii) (punishment for criminal intimidation), according to Dawn.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident unfolded when approximately 70 to 80 PTI activists, led by office bearers Amir Masood Mughal, Shoaib Shaheen, and Ali Bukhari, arrived at Street 38 of Sector F-6/1 in vehicles and motorcycles. Despite road barriers and a police contingent deployed to maintain order, the activists attempted to proceed forward.

"Participants were insisting to move forward despite barriers were put in place on the road," the FIR stated. Police efforts to halt their advance were met with resistance, as the activists reportedly rammed a car into barriers and made threats towards the officers. "They hit the barriers with a car and also made an attempt to hit the police with the intention to kill them," the FIR detailed.

During the altercation, the activists allegedly broke through police lines, engaged in physical altercations, and forcibly took possession of law enforcement equipment.

"They also snatched a tear gas gun from Constable Jaffar Anjum, anti-riot shield and kit from Constable Sajjad Hashmi, besides, tore the uniform of SI Tanveer Ahmed," the FIR continued. The situation escalated further when armed guards accompanying the activists pointed weapons at police officers, causing widespread panic among local residents.

"The armed guards pointed weapons at the police, which spread fear and terror among the residents of adjacent areas," the FIR highlighted. Despite warnings from the Station House Officer (SHO) and a magistrate regarding the illegality of their gathering under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the activists persisted in their actions, disrupting traffic flow and causing inconvenience to the public.

"The smooth flow of traffic was affected and people faced difficulties," the FIR noted. Ultimately, law enforcement managed to apprehend 10 individuals, while others escaped amidst the chaos.

For now, the detained PTI leaders and activists await their next court appearance, with the judicial system poised to address the charges brought against them and determine their legal fate in the coming days, Dawn reported.

