Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders booked for anti-state speeches

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 9 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have been booked for allegedly delivering anti-state speeches and inciting people against the state, reported ARY News.

According to the details, 28 leaders of the PTI including Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, MNAs Shehryar Afridi, and Shandana Gulzar have been booked on the charges of sedition, inciting the public, and spreading chaos.

The case was registered at the Bostan police station on the complaint of Levies officer Abdul Ghani, ARY News reported.

PTI Balochistan chapter leaders Sherief Tokhi, Abdul Bari Kakar, Jahangir Rind, Mir Ashfaq, Nawabzada Sharif, Moazzam Buut, Mahwish Janjua, Abdul Bari, Khurshid Ahmed, Rahim Kakar, Ateeq Kakar, and others have also been named in the FIR.

The authorities have ordered the removal of anti-state wall chalking within the limits of the police station.

The PTI wrote anti-state slogans after the party held a meeting at the residence of Ateeq Khan, according to the FIR.

The FIR further stated that all leaders made inciting speeches against the state and institutions, falling under the category of sedition, inciting the public, and spreading chaos, ARY News reported.

The police highlighted that an investigation has been initiated against the accused.

Earlier on Friday, PTI founder Imran Khan joined the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) investigation into a controversial tweet regarding Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, posted on his X account.

Imran Khan refused to reply to the queries of the FIA, probing 'controversial' social media posts from his X account, reported ARY News.

Last week, the FIA anti-cybercrime team launched an investigation into a post on X, which was attributed to incarcerated Imran Khan.

According to the sources, an FIA team visited Adiala Jail to interrogate the PTI founder, with the party's lawyers, Chaudhry Zahoor Abbas and Intezar Panjutha, present during the investigation.

