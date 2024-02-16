Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf looks forward to forming coalition govt with JUI-F in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 16 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has started deliberations to join hands with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to form its government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province after refusal by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), according to The News International.

All contesting parties in the country accelerated efforts to search for allies and forge alliances to form their governments in the centre and provinces in their strongholds based on party positions as per the unofficial vote outcomes.

As JI refused to join hands with the PTI, the former ruling party is seeking to ally with JUI-F Emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman in forming a coalition government in KP, as reported by Geo News, citing sources.

According to PTI, the JUI-F had seats in the KP Assembly. "Maulana (Fazl) and the PTI are on the same page over reservations regarding elections," the sources said.

In a meeting with the JUI-F a day ago, they said that Imran Khan's message was conveyed to Fazl. On this occasion, the PTI sought the JUI-F's vote for the prime minister's candidate Omar Ayub.

Earlier on February 14, the JI ruled out the possibility of forging an alliance with the PTI to form a government in the province, as reported by The News International.

JI's Central Naib Amir Liaqat Baloch said that his party had decided to not join hands with the PTI as the latter had formed a coalition with another party at the federal level.

"There is no reason for us to form an alliance with PTI only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," said Baloch, adding that talks with the PTI were related to both governments federal and provincial.

However, the PTI and JUI-F have been reportedly in talks on forging an alliance, according to The News International.

According to the sources, a committee would be formed for negotiations between the parties. Later, the body would finalise recommendations about rigging in elections and future course of action, they added.

"The PTI delegation welcomed Maulana Fazl's statements and pressers. The PTI delegation and JUI-F agreed to jointly carry out political struggle inside and outside of the parliament," they said.

Moreover, soon, the leaders of both parties would meet and finalise the recommendations, the sources added.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the PTI is in a position to form its government as the PTI-backed independent candidates won 84 seats in the February 8 general elections.

