Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf seeks JUI-F's support for PM, National Assembly Speaker polls JUI-F's support in PM, National Assembly speaker polls

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 1 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) to support their party in the elections for Pakistan's Prime Minister and National Assembly (NA) speaker slots, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to details, the PTI delegation, comprising its nominees for Pakistan Prime Minister Omar Ayub and National Assembly Speaker Amir Dogar and others visited JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman's house in Islamabad.

PTI's nominee for the PM's slot, Omar Ayub, said that they called on the JUI-F chief to seek their support in the election process. He said, "We came here with a request to vote for the PTI's nominees in the elections for prime minister and National Assembly speaker slots."

Asked whether PTI founder Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adaila Jail, is aware of the development, Omar Ayub responded, "Yes." He said that many political parties have reservations about the results of the polls, according to ARY News report.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Qaiser said that the two parties have some stances regarding the election results and demand that they be announced based on Form 45. He said, "We (PTI and JUI-F) will move forward together in the parliament as well." Asad Qaisar said that the nation cannot flourish until the rule of law is established.

Earlier on February 15, a PTI delegation led by Asad Qaiser, including Amir Dogar, Barrister Saif, Fazal Muhammad, and Umair Niazi urged JUI-F chief Moulana Fazalur Rehman at his residence. During the meeting, the PTI leaders conveyed Imran Khan's message to him, ARY News reported.

Sources aware of the development said that the two parties discussed matters related to 'massive riggin' in the elections held on February 8. Rehman and the PTI delegation have expressed their reservations about the poll results.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services. The PTI dominated the election results, with the highest number of successful candidates in the February 8 general elections. However, the party has alleged rigging in the polls.

Earlier this week, PTI announced its decision to hold a protest on March 2 against the alleged rigging in the elections held on February 8, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

The party founded by Imran Khan announced that other political parties would also join them. PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub, who is also the party's candidate for the prime minister's position, spoke about the "large scale" rigging in the elections. He made the remarks in a press conference after his meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan.

Ayub said PTI will hold nationwide protests against "rigging" in elections alongside other political parties. He said, "Our seats were stolen with just a stroke of the pen. The people gave the mandate to the former PTI chairman. The nation's mandate and our seats have been attacked."

"He stated that the successful PTI-backed candidate had the Form 45s and added that PTI leaders held a meeting with Imran Khan, who is incarcerated at the prison. The PTI Secretary said Imran Khan is "confident" regarding the party's stance, according to Geo News report.

Omar Ayub said that PTI will hold protests in courts and assemblies. He further said, "Ours is the fight of truth." He announced that PTI has nominated Amir Dogar and Junaid Khan for the positions of National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor