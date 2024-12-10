Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ready to hold negotiations to resolve political issues: Omar Ayub

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 10 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, has expressed party's willingness to engage in negotiations with anyone, whether human or angel, to resolve ongoing political issues, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to reporters after appearing in the Peshawar High Court on Monday, Ayub said that PTI will launch a civil disobedience movement if their demands are not met. He announced that a negotiating committee was established after a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan on December 5.

The committee, comprising PTI leaders - Hamid Raza, Omar Ayub and Salman Akram Raja, will work for dismissal of cases registered against PTI leaders and workers, according to The Express Tribune report.

Speaking about the current political situation in Pakistan, Ayub said that the country is under a form of martial law, where state-sponsored terrorism has made ordinary citizens unsafe.

He accused the government of making use of modern weapons against peaceful protesters and spoke about the sharp rise in the number of first information reports (FIR) registered against PTI members.

Speaking about the problems he is facing, Ayub said that his car and the cash inside it had gone mission. He also mentioned that he was attacked with a shell on the Hazara Motorway, and when he asked the Chief Secretary and Inspector General (IG) of Police, they were not able to respond.

Omar Ayub said that he had registered a request for an FIR against the IG of Islamabad at the Haripur police statement. He further said, "The IG of K-P and the Chief Secretary are trembling," The Express Tribune reported.

Ayub was accompanied by Senator Shibli Faraz, MNA Shaukat Yousafzai, and MNA Muhammad Asif Khan, who all expressed their concerns regarding the ongoing political situation.

They also said that a condolence reference would be held on Friday to honour those injured and missing during recent PTI protests. Asked about PTI's former member, Faisal Vawda, Ayub said that it was not clear which party Vawda represented.

On December 8, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) call for civil disobedience, calling its proposer "disobedient since childhood," Dawn reported.

Referring to PTI founder Imran Khan, Tarar said, "The shameful call for civil disobedience has come from someone who once set fire to electricity bills."

He said, "You have been disobedient since your childhood."In his remarks at a Christmas event in his constituency, Tarar said that people needed solutions to inflation and not disruptive measures like civil disobedience, Dawn reported.

He said, "The people have rejected the politics of civil disobedience and violence. There will be no more chaos and mischievousness in the country." Tarar stated, "The people have resisted such tactics in the past and will do so again. Miscreants will fail to achieve their ulterior motives."

