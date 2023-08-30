Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rejects transfer of cypher case hearing to Attock jail

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 30 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected the transfer of the Cypher case hearing against former prime minister Imran Khan to Attock Jail, ARY News reported.

According to details provided by the PTI spokesperson, the party has sought the Supreme Court to take note of the infringement of human rights.

The PTI spokesperson also stated that both national and local human rights organisations should speak out against the unconstitutional actions, according to ARY News.

According to the PTI spokesperson, Pakistan's constitution does not permit secret trials conducted behind closed doors.

Earlier, the hearing of cypher case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was shifted to the Attock jail.

As per details, the notification issued by the law ministry stated that the ministry permitted the hearing of cypher case against the former prime minister in Attock jail.

The cypher case against the PTI chairman will be heard by Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain in Attock jail.

It is important to note that a special court in Islamabad ordered the PTI chairman to be jailed in judicial custody in the Cypher case at the Attock Jail, where the former premier is being held.

The order comes hours after IHC suspended PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case.

Imran Khan must appear before the special court on August 30 in connection with the cypher matter, according to the court's decision, ARY News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor