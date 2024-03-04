Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf says Lahore police tortured arrested party worker

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 4 : Following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests against alleged rigging in February 8 general elections, the party said that the police tortured one of its arrested workers in Lahore, and he has been hospitalised in critical condition, according to The Express Tribune.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub shared a post on X, and said that party activist Ahmed Shah, who was arrested on Saturday during the PTI's protest in Lahore, was tortured in police custody,

He added that after taking torturing him, the Lahore police took him to the hospital, The Express Tribune reported.

Denying the PTI's claims, the Lahore police said in a statement that Shah was taken to the hospital after he complained that he was ill at the police station and said that he underwent a CT Scan at the hospital and his report came back as normal.

PTI Secretary General Ayub demanded that a case should be registered against the Punjab police chief.

Meanwhile, the police stated that a first information report (FIA) had been registered and investigation would be conducted on merit, adding that they would ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property, reported The Express Tribune.

Additionally, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said that the alleged torture of Shah in police custody was criminal and intolerable.

He said that the PTI would not allow anty more lawlessness against its workers and will take all possible legal steps against it.

Earlier on Saturday, the PTI said that "peaceful protestors" were being arrested for holding demonstrations against alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections, as reported by Dawn.

Workers of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan led PTI, including those belonging to its Insaf Lawyers Forum, gathered outside the Lahore High Court and at the GPO Chowk, where lawyers also joined them.

The PTI shared a video on social media platform X, showed a heavy police deployment in the area with policemen forcing a man to get out of a car and taking him to the police van to detain him.

The party also announced that they will hold protests in three dozen cities against alleged rigging in elections held on February 8, reported Dawn.

However, earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as the 24th prime minister of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the Prime Minister after he secured 201 votes in the National Assembly on Sunday defeating his rival Omar Ayub Khan who was backed by PTI.

