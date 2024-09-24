Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf seeks permission to hold rally in Rawalpindi

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 24 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday approached the deputy commissioner's office to seek permission to hold a public rally in Rawalpindi on September 28, ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI leaders Ghulam Husnain, Owais Younis, and Nabeel Satti filed an application seeking permission to hold a public rally at Liaquat Bagh or Bhatta Chowk in Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan-founded party urged Rawalpindi DC to release NoC for a public rally in Rawalpindi on September 28, citing Pakistan's constitution allows parties to conduct their political activities. Rawalpindi DC has received PTI's request.

Earlier, in a video message released on Sunday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur said PTI will hold a public gathering in Punjab's Mianwali on September 29, ARY News reported.

Gandapur said, "I will come and hold a gathering in Mianwali, followed by another show of power in Pindi and other cities."

"What should I apologise for? I have done nothing that warrants an apology, if you want to file cases, file them," he added.

Ali Amin Gandapur criticised ruling parties over their involvement in "unconstitutional activities." He said that the people of Pakistan stand with democracy, the constitution, and PTI's founder, Imran Khan, who has been in prison for 414 days, according to ARY News report. He condemned those who illegally removed Khan from power and pledged to continue the fight for justice.

On September 21, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a rally in Lahore. PTI's rally in Lahore suddenly stopped before many top leaders could speak, as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur did not arrive at the venue ahead of the 6 pm deadline set by the city officials in the no-objection certificate (NOC), which included conditions, Geo News reported.

After the deadline expired, Lahore police took control of the stage and turned off the microphone and lights, forcing PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and other party leaders to leave, according to Geo News report.

Except for Gohar and Salman Akram Raja, PTI's first-tier leadership did not address the rally participants, the report said. Gandapur and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, who were leading convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, did not arrive at the venue by the end of the deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor