Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Falak Naz suspended for two days over 'abusive language'

Islamabad, Sep 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Falak Naz has been suspended for two days after she directed abusive language at senior leader Faisal Vawda during a heated exchange in a Senate session, on Tuesday.

The war of words between the politicians took place during a contentious debate over recent political developments and accusations, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the confrontation began when Senator Vawda launched a scathing critique of the PTI leadership, specifically targeting party founder Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Vawda alleged that the PTI was working towards fragmenting the country and claimed that Imran Khan had prior knowledge of a plot to murder journalist Arshad Sharif.

In his speech, Vawda also accused Khan and other PTI figures, including former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, of foreknowledge about Sharif's assassination. Vawda vowed to reveal more evidence if necessary, further intensifying the debate.

The situation escalated when PTI members, including Senator Falak Naz, began protesting Vawda's remarks.

"Naz was heard shouting at Vawda, leading to further discord in the chamber. Vawda responded by criticising the PTI for its internal politics and social media attacks. Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani intervened, urging Naz to apologise for her behaviour," the Dawn reported.

However, Naz's refusal to comply led Gilani to announce her suspension for two days. The Senate session quickly descended into chaos, with members from both sides of the aisle shouting and protesting.

The disruption continued despite efforts by PPP’s Sherry Rehman and other senators to mediate. The Senate chairman then announced his ruling regarding the two-day suspension of the membership of Naz and adjourned the sitting till Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz had criticised the government's handling of the arrest of PTI lawmakers from Parliament House the previous night, claiming it violated the sanctity of the institution.

The Senate's turbulent session underscores the deepening political rifts and the challenges of maintaining decorum in the face of heated partisan disputes in Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor