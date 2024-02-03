Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to approach high court after verdict in "un-Islamic" marriage case

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 3 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday announced that they will approach the high court against the trial court's verdict that sentenced former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to seven years in the "un-Islamic" marriage case at the Adiala jail on Saturday, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala jail, Imran Khan's lawyer, Barrister Gohar, said that "shameless, scandalous and unethical allegations" have been made for political motives.

He said, ""This is a case that has no basis whatsoever, but in fact, was simply filed on the behest of Aun Chaudhry a former close aid of Khan and one of the key witnesses in the said case," according to Geo News report.

Gohar said, "The cleric [who solemnised the nikah] has himself admitted that [Aun] Chaudhry 'picked him up'."

In response to a question regarding the legal grounds for the sentence handed over to Khan and his wife, Barrister Gohar said that the judge maintained that the defence's reliance on the Supreme Court verdict regarding the 39-day iddat is a "general precedent" and is not applicable in this case.

He further said that the court depended on the second function, held for family and children to take them into confidence, as the "valid nikah" instead of the actual nikah that was solemnised before that, accord

He said, "The judge considered the second function as the actual nikah and not the first." He noted, "All of this is being done in violation of the constitution for political motives and character assassination of Khan sahib."

Gohar further said, "We will move the high court against today's verdict. We are hopeful for justice if these cases are presented before a free and fair tribunal." He urged the judiciary to uphold their oath and protect our fundamental rights by ensuring principles of justice.

Speaking about Imran Khan's message for his voters, he said Imran Khan has urged his supporters to remain peaceful and persevere in the tough times.

Quoting Imran Khan, he said, "Even if I have to spend a thousand years here [in jail], I would not make any deal."

A trial court has handed seven-year sentences each to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the "un-Islamic nikah" case at the Adiala jail on Saturday, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

The court has also asked Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to pay a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 500,000 each. The couple were present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced, according to Geo News report.

Senior civil judge Qudratullah announced the verdict today. The decision was announced a day after the hearing of the case was conducted inside the jail premises for 14 hours. The court had reserved its decision after the arguments were completed on Friday.

The judge pronounced the court's verdict in a case related to the plea registered by Bushra Bibi's former husband, Khawar Maneka against what he refers to as an un-Islamic and illegal nikah with Imran Khan.

In his petition, Khawar Maneka had called Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's nikkah "fraudulent" and stressed that the marriage was solemnised during her iddat after her divorce from him.

After the trial court's verdict, the PTI spokersperson called the ruling as "extremely shameful" and "against Shariah". The PTI spokesperson stressed that the verdict came as an embarrassment for the entire justice system.

He called the verdict an attempt to advance the "nefarious agenda" aimed at political revenge. Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi's lawyer Usman Gill also announced plans to challenge the verdict, calling it "against the law and facts." He said that only family courts have jurisdiction over nullifying a marriage as per Pakistan's laws.

Speaking to reporters, Bushra Bibi said that Khawar Maneka, her ex-husband, verbally divorced her in April 2017 and the divorce dated November 2017 that has been presented by him in the court is "fake," according to Geo News report.

She said, "[My] iddat period had culminated by January 1, 2018, followed by the official announcement of the marriage in February 2018." She rejected the allegations of having illegitimate relationship with PTI founder Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

Speaking about the timeline of the case registered by her former husband, Bushra Bibi stressed that the case was lodged only after the applicant had spent some time in custody till November 14, 2023.

