Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to approach SC against Peshawar Court's decision over bat symbol

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 4 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that it will challenge the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) ruling, restoring the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) order which had revoked the party electoral symbol 'bat', Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported. PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said that it will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the PHC's decision.

While addressing the media on Wednesday, Gohar Khan strongly criticised the Peshawar High Court's decision, calling it the "most brazen reflection of the ECP's partiality." He said that the party would escalate the matter to the apex court.

Expressing reservations about the "legitimacy of the election," Khan raised questions over ECP's declaration that the PTI's intra-party polls were "unconstitutional," which caused the withdrawal of the party's electoral symbol 'bat'.

Highlighting the importance of the electoral symbol 'bat', the PTI chief stressed that its absence would raise doubt on the international recognition of the polls. He said, "I think that taking away the 'bat' from PTI raises a question of legitimacy with regard to the election. If you take away the 'bat', the world will not recognise your election," The Express Tribune reported.

He requested the Supreme Court to listen to them. He said, "I think this decision was given in haste [...] we will approach the Supreme Court against it," he said. "So we urge the SC, that we will come to you tomorrow. Do us this kindness and listen to us."

Gohar Khan stated that PTI candidates will participate independently if the Pakistan Supreme Court does not reinstate the 'bat' symbol. He urged the court to designate an alternative symbol. However, he said the party will not boycott the polls, according to The Express Tribune report.

On Wednesday, the PHC lifted the stay order and reinstated the ECP's decision to nullify the PTI's intra-party polls and revoked the party's election symbol, the 'bat.' The court's decision follows its verdict on December 26, in response to the PTI's petition challenging the ECP's decision.

Earlier in December, the ECP invalidated PTI's intra-party elections, citing non-compliance with electoral regulations. Subsequently, the PTI contested the electoral watchdog's decision in the Peshawar High Court.

In the PTI intra-party election, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected as the PTI's chairman. Gohar was nominated by PTI founder Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail.

However, the PHC on December 26, suspended the ECP's decision to nullify the PTI's intra-party polls and revoke its symbol 'bat.' In its order, the court asked the ECP to publish the PTI's certificate on its website and restore the electoral symbol of the party. After the PHC's decision, the commission decided to contest the court's decision through an intra-court appeal filed on December 30, 2023.

