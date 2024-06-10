Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to challenge Punjab's defamation law in court

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 10 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced its intention to challenge Punjab's newly enacted defamation law in court. Imran Khan-founded party has even threatened to join journalists in their agitation, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday to chargesheet Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N)'s Punjab government on the completion of its 100 days, PTI leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar said the issue has also "exposed" Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), who he accused of providing tacit support to the law.

He said, "We are with the media on this issue as the PPP stands exposed by its tacit support for the bill," Dawn reported.

Bhachar accused Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider of travelling abroad "to provide an opportunity to the speaker to become acting governor and sign the bill into law." He announced that PTI would invite journalists to discuss the issue and take the matter to court.

On being asked about PTI trying to introduce a similar defamation law during its last government in Punjab, PTI leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar said his party's government backtracked on its decision after journalists and civil society opposed it.

Bhachar said, "But the incumbent rulers have disregarded the reservations of the journalists and social media users." He slammed the performance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her government in the first 100 days, according to Dawn report.

He raised questions over the new projects announced by the government and accused it of taking credit for PTI's initiatives by renaming them.

Bhachar asked, "Which new project has been executed, and what allocation has been made by the TikTok government during this period," indicating that the government was more focused on improving its image on social media, Dawn reported.

He further said that PTI's Kisan Card has been renamed as Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card. He claimed that the previous PTI government began revamping the hospitals in Punjab and conceived the idea of introducing an air ambulance service.

Speaking about the new cancer hospital planned to be set up in Lahore, PTI leader said PML-N's government only earmarked Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 300 million against the claims of PKR 30 billion for the project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor