Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to follow Imran Khan's directives on constitutional amendments, says party chief

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 19 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced on Friday, that his party will follow PTI founder Imran Khan's directives on constitutional amendments, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said that they held discussions on the proposed constitutional amendments.

Barrister Khan said that the draft of the constitutional amendments was given a nod by the special parliamentary committee amid opposition by the PTI, ARY News reported.

"We were in a meeting with Maulana Sahib when came to know that the draft has been approved by the special parliamentary committee," he further said.

Khan stated that they would submit another application to meet the PTI founder. He said, "We will proceed according to Imran Khan's guidance."

Earlier, Syed Khursheed Shah, the chairman of the special parliamentary committee established to discuss the proposed constitutional amendments, stated that it has approved the draft 'unanimously. However, PTI leader Amir Dogar, who is also a member of the committee, rejected Syed Khursheed Shah's claim, ARY News reported.

Dogar said that the draft was not passed unanimously as he opposed the same. The special parliamentary committee is headed by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah and includes government and opposition members.

Syed Khursheed Shah presided over a parliamentary special committee meeting which was attended by representatives of all parliamentary parties, according to ARY News report.

The committee's meeting was attended by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, PTI leader Amir Dogar, JUI-F leader Shahida Akhtar Ali, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Irfan Siddiqui, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Syed Aminul Haq and PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf and Sherry Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain and others.

After the meeting, Shah said, "The draft has been approved unanimously." He said that the draft will be presented in the federal cabinet meeting on Saturday for approval.

