Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold intra-party elections on February 5

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 1 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced to conduct its intra-party elections on February 5, as reported by ARY News.

The Federal Election Commissioner Raoof Hassan released the intra-party schedule on PTI's social media "X" account.

"The official schedule of intra-party elections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been released. The intra-party elections of Tehreek-e-Insaf will be held on Monday, February 5. Federal Election Commissioner of Tehreek-e-Insaf, Rauf Hassan, released the schedule of intra-party elections," the post stated.

The crackdown against the PTI workers continues as the general elections approaches.

Last week, the Karachi police arrested around 20 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), merely days before the general election in the country scheduled to be held on February 8.

The incident unfolded when all the major political parties in Pakistan were organising rallies throughout the country, according to Dawn.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', PTI shared several videos showing party workers being dragged by police personnel during the political rally.

Earlier in December, the Election Commission of Pakistan stripped PTI of its electoral symbol "bat" in a verdict on founding member Akbar S Babar's petition challenging the intra-party elections to be in line with the rules, ARY News reported.

Following the decision, the PTI moved to the Peshawar High Court, and it gave them temporary relief as they nullified the electoral body's decision.

However, it did not last for long, as the ECP filed a review of the decision, which was accepted by the two-member bench of PHC, as reported by ARY News.

Later, PTI challenged the decision of the Peshawar High Court in the Supreme Court, but the court also upheld the decision of the high court.

Moreover, in the latest development, an Accountability Court (AC) in Pakistan on Wednesday sentenced PTI founder Imran Khan, and his wife Bushra Bibi to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on December 19, last year, filed a reference against the PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

The judge also slapped a fine of Pakistani rupee (PKR) 787 million.

Following this, the PTI announced that it would challenge the verdict announced against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

