Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold nationwide protests against rigging in polls on March 2

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 28 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold a protest on March 2 against the alleged rigging in the elections held on February 8, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. The party founded by Imran Khan announced that other political parties would also join them.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub, who is also the party's candidate for the prime minister's position, spoke about the "large scale" rigging in the elections. He made the remarks in a press conference after his meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan.

Ayub said PTI will hold nationwide protests against "rigging" in elections alongside other political parties. He said, "Our seats were stolen with just a stroke of the pen. The people gave the mandate to the former PTI chairman. Nation's mandate and our seats have been attacked."

He stated that the successful PTI-backed candidate had the Form 45s and added that PTI leaders held a meeting with Imran Khan, who is incarcerated at the prison. The PTI Secretary said Imran Khan is "confident" regarding the party's stance, according to Geo News report.

Omar Ayub said that PTI will hold protests in courts and assemblies. He further said, "Ours is the fight of truth." He announced that PTI has nominated Amir Dogar and Junaid Khan for the positions of National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker.

Meanwhile, PTI's central leader, Sher Afzal Marwat also said that Imran Khan instructed the party to hold nationwide protests on March 2. He made the remarks while speaking to reporters outside Adiala jail.

Marwat said that the meeting with Imran Khan included discussions regarding internal matters of PTI. He stated that PTI's elected members will go to the assembly to take oaths on February 29. Furthermore, he announced that the PTI founder will write to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as per the party's narrative, Geo News reported.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services. The PTI dominated the election results, with the highest number of successful candidates in the February 8 general elections. However, the party has alleged rigging in the polls.

The PTI has said that the polls were "not free and fair" and plans to stage countrywide peaceful protests against the alleged rigging, according to Geo News report. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which are the second and third largest parties in the elections in terms of numbers, have decided to form the government in the Centre, Punjab, and Balochistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor