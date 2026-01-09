Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold public rally in Karachi: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM

Islamabad, Jan 9 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Friday announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a public rally at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi on Sunday.

In a video message shared on X, Afridi stated that he will be bringing PTI founder Imran Khan's message to Sindh and asked people of the region to extend full support to the party in the street movement.

"My visit is for three days and during this time we have planned various activities. You (people of Sindh) all have to support PTI in the street movement. I will meet you there. Most important is the jalsa set to take place at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi on Sunday at 4:30 pm. You have to begin preparations for the jalsa now. We will hold the biggest gathering in Karachi’s history."

Afridi's aide on information, Shafi Jan, said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM will meet Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah on Monday and hold meetings with party leadership at the Insaf House, followed by a visit to the Press Club during his stay in Sindh, Pakistan's The News International reported.

"A big rally will be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid on January 11. (KP) CM's visit to Sindh is important to further accelerate the street movement," The News International quoted the aide as saying.

Afridi's announcement came as the PTI had requested authorities to grant the party permission to hold a public meeting in Karachi. On Tuesday, Karachi Region PTI President Raja Azhar wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Karachi's District East, requesting him to grant permission for holding a public gathering at Bagh-e-Jinnah and assured him that the rally would be peaceful and the code of conduct would be followed.

PTI is part of the opposition alliance Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-Pakistan (TTAP), which has called for street mobilisation related to the second anniversary of the polls held on February 8, 2024. On Thursday, TTAP leaders Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Vice Chairman Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas arrived in Lahore for a three-day visit to participate in political activities linked to the street movement.

