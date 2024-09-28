Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold rally in 'container-seiged' Rawalpindi

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 28 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold a protest at Liaquat Bagh in the 'container-sieged' Rawalpindi today, ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI leadership, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur, will lead the protests. Gandapur will address PTI workers at Swabi Interchange, where they will join from all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and later converge at Liaquat Bagh.

Security arrangements have been put in place, with the suspension of metro bus service, and containers been placed on roads leading to Liaquat Bagh. Police and security forces have been deployed in Rawalpindi in large numbers to maintain law and order, according to ARY News report.

A security lockdown has been placed in the city, with blocking of routes joining Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and containers placed on the roads leading to Rawalpindi. The motorway M-1 and GT Road have been blocked at various points, including Attock Bridge, Fateh Jang, and Wah Garden.

Several roads in Rawalpindi have been blocked, including Faizabad, Mandra, Chakwal Mor, T-Chowk, 26 Number Chungi, and GT Road. In addition, Park Road, Kalma Chowk, Dhok Syedan Road, Tench Bata, Mandi Mor, and Fourth Avenue have also been blocked.

Ahead of PTI's public gathering, the Punjab government has imposed section 144 in Rawalpindi. According to the notification, the district administration imposed a ban on all types of gatherings, rallies, protests, and weapon displays. The restriction will remain in effect on September 28 and 29.

The notification imposing Section 144 was issued a day prior to the PTI's public gathering in Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, section 144 of CrPC has also been imposed in Attock, Jhelum, and Chakwal districts, ARY News reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Saif has said that the protest will be peaceful and urged police not to disrupt the rallies. He warned that a nationwide movement will be launched if the protest is disrupted.

PTI Member of National Assembly Shandana Gulzar has assured that the protest will be peaceful and that the party will not engage in any violent activities. She warned that the rallies will be led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM and Assembly Speaker, and they have their official protocol, according to ARY News report.

Punjab government spokesperson Azma Bukhari said that no political party has the right to disrupt the peace and stability of the province. She warned that action will be taken against those who try to take the law into their own hands.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor