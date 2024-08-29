Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold rally in Lahore on September 15

Lahore [Pakistan], August 29 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has announced plans to host a public rally at Lahore's iconic Minar-e-Pakistan on September 15, according to ARY News.

The PTI submitted a request to the district administration for permission to hold the rally. PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub sent the request, citing relevant articles and Supreme Court decisions regarding rally permissions.

Omar Ayub also submitted an application to the Lahore administration, seeking permission to hold the public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on September 15, according to ARY News.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had called off its power show in Lahore which was scheduled to be held on August 27. PTI, founded by Imran Khan has postponed its rally, which was scheduled for August 27 due to administrative challenges, ARY News had reported on Sunday.

The local administration was not granting permission for the rally, which has led to its postponement, the report had said.

The development came despite a ruling from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to PTI Information Secretary Shaukat Mahmood Basra, the party had decided to postpone the rallies after local authorities refused permission.

According to ARY News, Basra had said that PTI had opted to reschedule the rally since they had not received permission from the relevant authorities.

In addition, he declared that he would sue the administration for contempt for failing to follow the court's order.

It is pertinent to note that the Lahore rally is not the only one that got postponed as PTI on August 22 put off a public meeting in Tarnol at the last minute due to controversy within the party, with some leaders alleging that party founder Imran Khan, currently imprisoned in Adiala jail, was not consulted before the postponement.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday, Pakistan Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif had asserted that Imran Khan would not have cancelled the rally if he believed it would be successful.

He had also dismissed any claims of the establishment's involvement in the PTI's decision of cancelling the rally. He further said that the PTI wants to build another "false narrative" to desperately save its diminishing popularity, according to Geo News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor