Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold rally on Sunday in solidarity with IHC judges

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 29 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced plans to hold a street power show on Sunday to extend support for the autonomy of the judiciary and the release of party founder Imran Khan, as reported by Geo News.

This comes after six judges of the Islamabad High Court wrote to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to convene a judicial convention over the matter of accusing the country's spy agencies of interfering in judicial matters.

Party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, after meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, said, "The PTI is going to stage a rally for the freedom of the judiciary on the directives issued by the founder of the PTI."

Earlier, Adiala Jail authorities allowed 11 leaders and legal team members of the PTI to meet Imran Khan.

These members included Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Shoaib Shaheen, Sher Afzal Marwat, Faisal Javaid, Zartaj Gul, Amir Niazi, and others.

"We will soon write a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan on behalf of the founder of PTI, while Imran Khan, in his message from the jail, has expressed complete solidarity with the cause of the judiciary's freedom," Barrister Gohar said.

Notably, the six judges of the IHC who wrote the letter to the SJC included, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz.

Reportedly, PTI member Sher Afzal Marwat said that a rally would be held in Peshawar at 2 PM on Sunday, according to Geo News.

"PTI invites all parties to participate in the rally," he added.

Marwat further said that on April 6, the PTI leadership and activists would fill up Islamabad's Parade Ground.

"Our gathering will be peaceful and our ultimate goal is to get Khan out of jail," he said.

Responding to a question, Marwat said that the judges's letter to the Supreme Court addresses the pressure faced by them in rendering their professional duties.

Slamming the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, PTI leader Latif Khosa said that a convicted criminal was given a red-carpet protocol from London, Geo News reported.

"All cases of Nawaz Sharif and his family have been closed. All prominent figures in Pakistan have written letters regarding pressure faced by judges of high courts," he added.

Earlier, Gohar also said that the government had allowed all the other vehicles to pass, but the PTI cars were stopped outside the prison, forcing them to walk one kilometre on foot to meet the party founder.

"We have informed the jail superintendent about the blockade of roads and also requested permission to take our documents along with us," Barrister Gohar said.

