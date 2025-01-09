Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold third round of talks with government: Gohar Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 9 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Khan has said that the party will engage in the third round of talks with the government, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Gohar Khan said that PTI founder Imran Khan has asked the party to present their demands in writing to the government. He said Imran Khan had allowed the PTI to hold talks with the government even if they could not meet him directly.

Gohar Khan said that PTI will reassess the situation if the negotiation committee is not allowed to meet Imran Khan in the future. Gohar expressed PTI's commitment to engage in talks and said that the party would ensure that their demands were clearly conveyed, according to The Express Tribune report.

He further mentioned that PTI has two primary demands, which do not need to be presented in writing. He stated that PTI does not want these demands to be used as leverage for any deal. He reiterated that there is no ongoing deal as both PTI and Imran Khan have rejected such suggestions, making it clear that the discussions are not linked to any deal-making.

The PTI chairman stressed that Imran Khan-founded party is open to hold talks with the government for the benefit of the nation. He said the discussions will be focused on the establishment of a commission and the release of PTI workers.

On Imran Khan's release, Gohar Khan said that discussions had taken place about his potential release by January 20. However, he noted that discussions had not progressed. He said that the government, establishment or any of their representatives, including Mohsin Naqvi had not made any offer.

"No message was sent from my side, nor do I believe it came from Ali Amin Gandapur's side. Whenever discussions took place, we were together. At no point did we pursue any offer, and we hadn't even sat for one official negotiation session yet," The Express Tribune quoted the PTI chairman as saying.

Gohar Khan said that PTI will go ahead with the third round of talks with the government as planned and will focus on their core demands. The first meeting between the government and the PTI took place on December 23 while the second took place on January 2.

