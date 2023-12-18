Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 'virtual power show' faces disruptions amid 'unspoken ban' on public gatherings

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 18 : In an attempt to overcome an 'unspoken ban' on public gatherings and rallies, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) organised a "virtual power show" on Sunday through social media to energise its supporters ahead of the upcoming polls, Dawn reported.

However, the online event encountered disruptions, with users reporting difficulties accessing social media platforms in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad after 8 pm. Internet services were also reported to be slow, the report added.

NetBlocks, an internet tracking agency, observed a "nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across #Pakistan, including X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube."

The online gathering, primarily broadcast on YouTube, garnered viewership of 72,487 within minutes of commencement, reaching 89,190 half-an-hour later. The viewership fluctuated between 70,000 to 80,000 for an hour before dropping to 53,000 after two hours, Dawn reported.

PTI claimed over one million real-time viewers on YouTube and 124,000 new channel subscribers within 90 minutes. Despite the disruptions, the party asserted its success in reaching a vast audience.

During the online event, former minister Taimur Khan Jhagra highlighted former Prime Minister Imran Khan's achievements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasising the health card scheme.

Shahbaz Gill, Imran Khan's former chief of staff, claimed disruptions on YouTube and 'X' aimed to hinder the public meeting transmission.

Former KP health minister Atif Khan praised Imran Khan for involving young people in politics and asserted his loyalty to the country.

Speaking about his party founder, he said the country and the army "belong to him and no one has the right to question his loyalty towards the country," Dawn reported.

Zulfi Bukhari, another PTI leader, addressed the disruptions in internet transmission, linking them to efforts to associate the party with the May 9 riots.

PTI Women Wing President Kanwal Shauzab expressed missing Imran Khan's presence and credited him for empowering women in politics.

Former federal minister Zartaj Gul highlighted challenges faced by supporters but reiterated unwavering support for Imran Khan, emphasising his understanding of foreign policy and the economy. "We will live and die with Imran Khan," she said, Dawn reported.

