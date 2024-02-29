Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Babar Saleem Swati takes oath as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speaker

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], February 29 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Babar Saleem Swati, was sworn in as the speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday, reported Ary News.

The outgoing speaker, Mushtaq Ghani, presided over the Assembly session and administered the oath to the PTI's Mansehra MP, Babar Saleem Swati.

Ihsan Ullah Khan of the Peoples Party received 17 votes, while Saleem Swati received 89, according to ARY News.

While PTI woman member from Chitral, Surayya Bibi, was elected as deputy speaker of KP assembly. She bagged 87 votes against her opponent PTI-P's Arbab Waseem who secured 19 votes.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists in the assembly created a commotion as the newly elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly took the oath of office.

The commotion created by PTI employees led the session to be postponed for over an hour. It was impossible for the elected lawmakers to enter the Assembly hall as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council has been the largest parliamentary block in KP Assembly with 91 members, while the JUI have 07, PML-N 05, PPP-04, ANP and PTI-P have one member each in the house.

