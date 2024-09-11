Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leaders turn to Peshawar High Court for transit bail after Islamabad rally cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 11 : Several lawmakers from Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI), including Omar Ayub Khan, Zartaj Gul, and Asad Qaiser, appeared on Wednesday in the Peshawar High Court seeking transit bail in connection with cases filed after the party's recent rally in Islamabad, The Express Tribune reported.

This comes after Islamabad police arrested PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and other party members, including MNAs, outside Parliament House following a National Assembly session on Tuesday

The arrests were made in relation to a protest held in Islamabad on September 8, with a total of 34 people named on the charge sheet and 60 others, including PTI leaders, booked in a terrorism case, as per The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, PTI's Zartaj Gul also arrived at the court to request bail after being named in a case related to a protest held in Islamabad.

Similarly, NA opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan and former NA speaker Asad Qaiser also filed for transit bail at the court.

Following the courtroom visit, the PTI leaders also address to media. Ayub expressed frustration over the treatment of PTI leaders. "Who took people from the parliament..[was it]some invisible force?"

"People were forcibly disappeared, which cannot be allowed in a democracy".

"It's enough now... action must be taken against the agency heads," he stated.

The MNA further demanded that cases be registered against the officials responsible and that they be held accountable. Meanwhile, Asad Qaiser, while addressing the media, stated, "I have come to the [Peshawar High] court for bail".

Further, he noted that the PTI lawmakers are trying to reach the assembly today.

"We will go to any extent to stop the dangerous bill the government is bringing, which is meant to benefit one individual."

He added that PTI was undeterred by the challenges it faces and is committed to moving forward, emphasising the importance of upholding the constitution and ensuring judicial independence.

"The country cannot function in this manner. The law and order situation, as well as the economy, are in disarray. We must prioritise the supremacy of the constitution and a free judiciary."

Gul, while speaking to the media informed that she had filed a petition for transit bail, she argued that cases were wrongfully registered against her and other PTI leaders for organising a peaceful protest in Islamabad.

The petition highlighted that the administration filed cases against PTI leaders for delaying the protest by two hours.

