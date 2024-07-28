Pakistan: Thousands of people gather near Gwadar to participate in Baloch National Gathering

Gwadar [Pakistan], July 28 : Thousands of Baloch people have gathered near Gwadar port city for the Baloch National Gathering, popularly known as Baloch Raaji Muchi.

However, the participants who were not able to reach the scheduled venue in Gwadar due to hinderances created by the Pakistani state have been reported to organise sit-ins on the spot where they are being stopped, creating multiple peaceful protest locations across Balochistan.

In a post on X, Focal Person Baloch National Movement's Foreign Committee, Hakeem Baloch said, "All the tactics used by the state to disperse and defeat the Baloch Raji Muchi have failed. Baloch are now protesting across Balochistan against state brutality and Baloch genocide. On the other hand, thousands of people have arrived in Gwadar."

"All the barbarities, including kidnapping, intimidation and shooting of people by the Pakistani state seem unsuccessful and helpless in front of the peaceful struggle of the Baloch Solidarity Committee. While the caravan of Baloch mothers, sisters and daughters is moving towards the destination with success," he added.

An exiled Baloch leader and media head of the Baloch National Movement, Jamal Baloch, highlighted the critical situation in Balochistan. He said that a large number of people gathered on Marine Drive are moving towards Padi Zirr in Gwadar.

In a post on X, Jamal Baloch stated, "Gwadar #Balochistan: Thousands of people have gathered on Marine Drive, moving towards the gathering place, Padi Zirr in Gwadar. Meanwhile, Padi Zirr is surrounded by a large number of Pakistani forces to prevent people from assembling."

Earlier in the day, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee said that shopkeepers and entrepreneurs have observed a shutterdown strike in most areas of Balochistan, including Khuzdar, Kalat, Mangchar, Nushki, Dalbandin, Mastung and Kharan, against state oppression and brutality at the Baloch National Gathering and the imposition of curfew in Makran, including Gwadar.

The BYC said that the state cannot stop the struggle against the Baloch genocide by use of force, violence and false propaganda. It further stated that this struggle will end the Baloch genocide. In the video shared by BYC, shops were shut as people proceeded to attend the Baloch National Gathering.

Taking to X, the BYC stated, "Voluntary foundations by shopkeepers and entrepreneurs in most areas of Balochistan including Khuzdar, Kalat, Mangchar, Nushki, Dalbandin, Mastung, Kharan today against the state oppression and brutality on Baloch Raji Machi caravans and the imposition of curfew in Makran including Gwadar. But the shutter down strike is going on."

"This is a people's struggle against Baloch genocide, which has all the support and support of the Baloch people. The state cannot stop this struggle either by using force and violence or by false propaganda and narrative. The Baloch Raji Machi held in Gwadar on July 28 has spread throughout Balochistan today. This struggle will completely end the Baloch genocide on the Baloch land with the power and strength of the people," it added.

