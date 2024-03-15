Pakistan: Three burned to death in car-bike collision in Balochistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 15 : At least three people have been killed following a collision between a bike and a car near Gadani Mor in Hub, an area of Balochistan, reported ARY News on Friday.

The three people died due to the fire that erupted after a collision between a car carrying Iranian petrol and a motorcycle in the early hours of Friday.

Although the fire department put out the fire, the police claimed that the motorcyclist and the car suffered severe burns.

Police sources stated that the motorcyclist's identity was still pending and that the remains had been transported to the hospital by the rescue crews, according to ARY News.

In a separate incident, five individuals lost their lives while 17 others sustained injuries after a van returning from a marriage ceremony rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside.

According to the details, the incident occurred in Dunyapur, a tehsil of Punjab's Lodhran District, where a passenger van returning after attending a marriage ceremony from Shujaabad collided with a tractor trolly parked on the roadside.

Five peopletwo women, two men, and a childdied at the site of the crash, ARY News reported citing the sources.

Ten women, three children, and four men were among the 17 people who were injured. The seven women's condition was reported to be critical as the rescue authorities hurriedly transported the injured people to the closest hospital for treatment.

