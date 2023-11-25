Pakistan: Three dead, 20 injured as vehicle falls into Kalam ditch

Swat [Pakistan], November 25 : As many as three tourists died and 20 got injured after a vehicle carrying tourists fell into a ditch in the north of Pakistan's Kalam area, ARY News reported citing rescue sources.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Following the incident, rescue efforts started in the Pashmal area located in the north of Kalam valley in Swat.

As per rescue sources, the tourists were travelling back from Kalam and were headed towards Mingora.

The rescue officials shifted the injured individuals to the hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor