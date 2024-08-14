Pakistan: Three dead, ten wounded in Quetta violence

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 14 : On Tuesday, a series of violent attacks in Quetta led to the deaths of three individuals and left at least 10 others injured, as reported by Dawn News.

The day's incidents began with a powerful explosion in Liaquat Bazaar, which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to six others. This explosion caused extensive damage in the area, raising concerns among residents about their safety.

In a separate attack, a grenade was thrown at a girls' high school, injuring one person and causing significant damage to the school's infrastructure.

Further details revealed that an unknown motorcyclist threw a grenade at a shop that was selling Independence Day items. The explosion at the shop caused severe damage and injured seven people, including the shop owner and his brother.

The injured were promptly transported to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. Unfortunately, one of the victims, identified as Irfanullah, later died due to his injuries at the hospital.

Early in the morning, another grenade attack occurred near a girls' high school on Munir Mengal Road. This attack injured the school watchman and caused damage to a portion of the school building. The watchman was also taken to Civil Hospital for treatment. This incident, coupled with the earlier attacks, heightened concerns about security in the area, reported Dawn News.

In a separate incident, a remote-controlled bomb exploded at Bugti Stadium in Kharan. Fortunately, this explosion did not result in any injuries. Similarly, a grenade attack on a security forces checkpost in Panjgur also caused no casualties.

Later that night, further violence erupted when two people were killed and three others were injured in explosions at two houses in the Killi Deba area of Quetta. According to police reports, unknown motorcyclists fired grenades at Ayub Stadium, where an Independence Day bodybuilding competition was taking place, as reported by Dawn News.

The explosions caused significant damage, with two grenades landing in nearby houses and one exploding in a private parking lot. The deceased individuals were identified as Muhammad and Beebal, the wife of Ghulam Nabi.

The series of attacks underscores the escalating violence and insecurity in the region.

