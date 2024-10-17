Pakistan: Three killed, two injured in explosion accident near Islamabad
By IANS | Published: October 17, 2024 04:51 PM2024-10-17T16:51:29+5:302024-10-17T16:55:14+5:30
Islamabad, Oct 17 Three people were killed and two others injured in an explosion accident on a motorway near Pakistan's Islamabad, police said.
The accident happened on Wednesday night near a toll plaza close to the Pakistani capital on the M1 motorway, where an explosion occurred in a passenger van, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the motorway police statement.
"Preliminary reports suggest the accident occurred due to a cylinder burst," the statement said.
The deceased and injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital, it said.
Further details are awaited, and an investigation into the explosion is underway.
