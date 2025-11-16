Pakistan: Three more dengue deaths take Sindh's 2025 toll to 36

Islamabad, Nov 16 Three more people, including two women, have died due to dengue in Pakistan's Sindh, increasing the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in the province to 36 in 2025, local media reported on Sunday, quoting the health department of the province.

The Sindh Health Department said that a 50-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman died in Hyderabad, and a 55-year-old woman passed away in Karachi, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

The health department stated that 180 new dengue patients were rushed to hospitals in Sindh in the past 24 hours. It said that 113 of them were taken to public sector hospitals, while 57 were taken to private health facilities.

According to the health department, 241 patients were presently receiving treatment at public and private hospitals in Sindh.

As many as 44 patients were rushed to government hospitals in Karachi, while 35 patients were taken to hospitals in Hyderabad, and 34 from other districts.

A total of 5,229 dengue tests were carried out in the past 24 hours. Among these, 774 people tested positive for dengue.

During the same period, the health department noted that 191 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals. Health officials asked people to take preventive measures, eliminate mosquito breeding sites and seek medical assistance if they face any symptoms.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) urged the government to declare a health emergency in the most affected parts of Sindh's Karachi and Hyderabad and start taking effective vector-control measures, as per the Dawn report.

The association demanded an independent audit of Sindh's dengue prevention and control programme and monitoring municipal services to find and hold the officials responsible for the deteriorating situation accountable.

"The dengue crisis is a man-made tragedy rooted in the systemic dysfunction of government bodies. The lack of political will to ensure sanitation, waste management, and timely and effective fumigation has turned our cities into breeding grounds for the Aedes mosquito. Every death reported is a verdict on the failure of the local government and the provincial Health Department," it said.

It also slammed delayed and ineffective fumigation and what it termed as a "collapse of municipal services".

